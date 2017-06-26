MCO Token Sale Live Now
Participate in the Monaco Token Sale
Offering Terms
Offering Size
- 150,000 ETH (~$13.5MM)
- 30% of all tokens to be sold during the launch
Pricing Mechanism
- No pre-sale, fair level playing field at Token Sale launch on 18th of May
- Early buyers discounts on 18th of May at a rate sliding from 150 MCO:1 ETH down to 100 MCO: 1 ETH
- Every contributor will receive a unique referral link and 5% referral fee for all contributions that we can track & match with this link
Secure Offer
- Funds held in TokenMarket Escrow
- Multi-signature wallet
- Management Team tokens non-transferable upon completion - locked for 3 months through a smart contract function
- Legal T&Cs - MCO Creation Terms
MCO Asset Contract
- Accumulates a 1% licensing fee on transactions using the debit card funded with ETH/BTC
- Licensing fees automatically sent in ETH and other ERC20 tokens to the Asset Contract as users transact on Monaco platform globally
- Forecasted appreciation of Asset Contract value to ~$500MM by 2022
- Redeem & Burn token functionality gives MCO holders access to Asset Contract on pro-rata basis
- Expected to drive secondary market performance
The tokens will be sold at a discount to early buyers at a rate sliding from 150 MCO: 1 ETH down to 100 MCO: 1 ETH. If the cap is reached, we will continue to sell and create MCO for 7 days – this will protect those who wish to participate in the event if all tokens sell out quickly.
|Cumulative number of ETH committed
|MCO per ETH rate
|1-10,000
|150
|10,001-30,000
|140
|30,001-50,000
|130
|50,001-75,000
|120
|75,001-100,000
|110
|100,001-150,000
|100
|(possible 7 days period)
|100
In the scenario where full 150,000ETH is committed, around 17.6 million MCO tokens will be created.
5% Referral Fee
- Pass the unique link to your friends and receive 5% Referral Bonus in MCO tokens, whenever they contribute with your link
- Tokens will be awarded after the ICO is closed
- Track your referral progress anytime on TokenMarket
Team
Rafael Melo
CFO
15 years’ experience in finance, deep understanding of risk, compliance and Mobile Payments ecosystem in Asia. Led fundraising efforts as CFO at ASX-listed Ensogo, securing strategic investment from VIPSHOP (NYSE:VIPS) and raising over A$50m from blue chip institutions like Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock.
Bobby Bao
Managing Director
Extensive experience in investment banking, corporate development, investor relations. Head of Corp. Development at Ensogo, investment banker at China Renaissance (华兴), Deloitte, Merill Lynch. While at China Renaissance he worked on landmark deals, including merger of Didi and Kuaidi (now Didi Chuxing) as well as Strategic Corporate Development Projects for JD.com (Nasdaq: JD)
Advisory Board
Brent Diehl
Payments
MD of Alliance Payment Solutions. Formerly Prepaid Partner Solutions at VISA®
Timothy Hitchens
Technology
Head of Solution Architects, Worldwide Public Sector - APJ at Amazon Web Services
Ransu Salovaara
Blockchain
CEO of TokenMarket: Digital asset marketplace for investors & growth companies. Creator of BitcoinETI, the first bitcoin-backed exchange traded instrument.
Ohad Hecht
Marketing
CEO at Emarsys, global leader in B2C Marketing Automation
Bradley Riss
Fintech
Built Adyen’s payment business in Southeast Asia
Dimitri Tsamados
Talent Acquisition
Founder & Partner at DTCA, Partner at Eric Salmon Asia