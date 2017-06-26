Earn up to 10% Instant Cashback As You Spend Monaco Card holders will be entitled to up to 10% Cashback Reward when spending at participating merchants. The Cashback will be settled instantly after a succesful transaction by crediting our native currency MCO to your app wallet. You will be able to trade MCO on multiple exchanges and easily convert it to BTC, ETH or fiat currencies. The Instant Cashback program will be subsidised by participating merchants.