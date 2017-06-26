Contribute
Logo white

Your Universal Money App

Introducing Monaco - world's best cryptocurrency card. Spend and send money globally at perfect interbank exchange rates, saving EUR30-40 on every EUR500 equivalent spent.

Red card
Home screen

Monaco Card

Every time you spend with Monaco VISA® Card, you will be given perfect interbank exchange rates without markups or fees. You’ll never have to worry about exchange rates again, always getting the best deal physically possible. Amazing value and peace of mind!

Fund your card with ETH/BTC

You can top-up your card with BTC/ETH and soon other ERC20 tokens. When you swipe the card, we convert an increment of your BTC/ETH/ERC20 tokens on the fly, just enough to settle the VISA® transaction. The rest sits securely in your wallet, potentially appreciating in value.

Fund screen

Exchange money

Exchange money at perfect interbank exchange rates using Monaco App. A super easy interface is designed for frequent use.

Send money

Sending money between Monaco App users is free & real-time, with the money being instantly available for the recipient on their Monaco Card.

Stay secure

Industry leading card security features available from Monaco App – including card blocking, unblocking, setting up geographical security, online shopping capability and more.

Onboarding

Customer onboarding can be done entirely via the Monaco App - and takes less than 3 minutes.

Connect with your money

Get instant spending notifications, add receipts to your purchases, manage your budget, and more.

Earn up to 10% Instant Cashback As You Spend

Monaco Card holders will be entitled to up to 10% Cashback Reward when spending at participating merchants. The Cashback will be settled instantly after a succesful transaction by crediting our native currency MCO to your app wallet. You will be able to trade MCO on multiple exchanges and easily convert it to BTC, ETH or fiat currencies. The Instant Cashback program will be subsidised by participating merchants.

Black card banner desktop

The Monaco BLACK Card

Limited Edition Monaco BLACK Card will be issued to 999 contributors.
  • 001-499 – will be assigned to the top ETH token contributors at closing
  • 500-999 – will be assigned to the fastest contributors based on time stamp
There will be no Monaco BLACK Card issued after the initial 999.

MCO Token Sale Live Now

634637282 640

Participate in the Monaco Token Sale

150,000ETH sale target in total
Starts 18th May, 9:30am UTC
Monaco BLACK Card for 999 contributors

Offering Terms

Offering Size

  • 150,000 ETH (~$13.5MM)
  • 30% of all tokens to be sold during the launch

Pricing Mechanism

  • No pre-sale, fair level playing field at Token Sale launch on 18th of May
  • Early buyers discounts on 18th of May at a rate sliding from 150 MCO:1 ETH down to 100 MCO: 1 ETH
  • Every contributor will receive a unique referral link and 5% referral fee for all contributions that we can track & match with this link

Secure Offer

  • Funds held in TokenMarket Escrow
  • Multi-signature wallet
  • Management Team tokens non-transferable upon completion - locked for 3 months through a smart contract function
  • Legal T&Cs - MCO Creation Terms

MCO Asset Contract

  • Accumulates a 1% licensing fee on transactions using the debit card funded with ETH/BTC
  • Licensing fees automatically sent in ETH and other ERC20 tokens to the Asset Contract as users transact on Monaco platform globally
  • Forecasted appreciation of Asset Contract value to ~$500MM by 2022
  • Redeem & Burn token functionality gives MCO holders access to Asset Contract on pro-rata basis
  • Expected to drive secondary market performance

The tokens will be sold at a discount to early buyers at a rate sliding from 150 MCO: 1 ETH down to 100 MCO: 1 ETH. If the cap is reached, we will continue to sell and create MCO for 7 days – this will protect those who wish to participate in the event if all tokens sell out quickly.

Cumulative number of ETH committed MCO per ETH rate
1-10,000150
10,001-30,000140
30,001-50,000130
50,001-75,000120
75,001-100,000110
100,001-150,000100
(possible 7 days period)100

In the scenario where full 150,000ETH is committed, around 17.6 million MCO tokens will be created.

5% Referral Fee

  • Pass the unique link to your friends and receive 5% Referral Bonus in MCO tokens, whenever they contribute with your link
  • Tokens will be awarded after the ICO is closed
  • Track your referral progress anytime on TokenMarket

Team

Kris
Kris Marszalek
CEO

Serial Entrepreneur in Southeast Asia Internet industry, 2x from $0 to $100m in revenue and 2 exits. CEO at Ensogo, Founder at BEECRAZY (sold for US$21mm to iBuy Group in 2013).

Rafael
Rafael Melo
CFO

15 years’ experience in finance, deep understanding of risk, compliance and Mobile Payments ecosystem in Asia. Led fundraising efforts as CFO at ASX-listed Ensogo, securing strategic investment from VIPSHOP (NYSE:VIPS) and raising over A$50m from blue chip institutions like Fidelity, Goldman Sachs and BlackRock.

Gary
Gary Or
CTO

Hacker, Product Designer, Entrepreneur, 9 years of full stack engineering experience (RoR, Elixir, Golang), Keen interest in Machine Learning and AI.

Bobby
Bobby Bao
Managing Director

Extensive experience in investment banking, corporate development, investor relations. Head of Corp. Development at Ensogo, investment banker at China Renaissance (华兴), Deloitte, Merill Lynch. While at China Renaissance he worked on landmark deals, including merger of Didi and Kuaidi (now Didi Chuxing) as well as Strategic Corporate Development Projects for JD.com (Nasdaq: JD)

Advisory Board

Brent
Brent Diehl
Payments

MD of Alliance Payment Solutions. Formerly Prepaid Partner Solutions at VISA®

Timothy
Timothy Hitchens
Technology

Head of Solution Architects, Worldwide Public Sector - APJ at Amazon Web Services

Ransu
Ransu Salovaara
Blockchain

CEO of TokenMarket: Digital asset marketplace for investors & growth companies. Creator of BitcoinETI, the first bitcoin-backed exchange traded instrument.

Ohad
Ohad Hecht
Marketing

CEO at Emarsys, global leader in B2C Marketing Automation

Bradly
Bradley Riss
Fintech

Built Adyen’s payment business in Southeast Asia

Dimitri
Dimitri Tsamados
Talent Acquisition

Founder & Partner at DTCA, Partner at Eric Salmon Asia

Blockchain Advisors

Pablo
Pablo Yabo
Smart Contracts Audit - CoinFabrik
Coin
Mikko
Mikko Ohtamaa
Smart Contracts Development - TokenMarket
Tokenmarket

Upcoming Events

Bfc
Blockchain for Finance Conference, Asia Pacific, Singapore
June 20-21, 2017
Money2020
Money 2020 Europe
June 26, 2017
Rise
RISE | HONG KONG 2017
July 11-13, 2017
Hk fintech
Hong Kong FinTech Week 2017
October 23-27, 2017
Ethereum
Devcon3 - Ethereum Dev Conference
November 1-2, 2017
Fintect fest
Singapore FinTech Festival
November 13-17, 2017

Join Us On